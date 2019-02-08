Zorba’s – for bread lovers who share

Zorba’s Greek Bistro redid their menu recently and added a kitchen that’s open and visible from their cozy patio. They kept the dishes you already know and love, but added some new options. The true star in all of this is their new pita bread. It’s fluffy, airy, fresh, made just for you, and leaps and bounds above any pita in town.

Their new menu includes a section of dips (3 for $14) and some really amped up hummus with toppings to go along with your pita. I sampled a few – my favorite was the Yogurt Stragisto – the creamiest, savory yogurt topped with caramelized onions. You’d want to lick the plate, but you don’t have to – the fresh baked pita keeps coming! Isn’t dipping perfect carbs into delectable sauces how we want to start every meal?

Follow your dips feast with a few dishes from their shareables menu. Saganaki (who doesn’t want their cheese on fire?), scallops, dolmades, mousaka and gyro are all available on their shareables menu, but don’t skip the roasted leg of lamb with roasted olives. It’s delectable!

Zorba’s has created a menu perfect for gathering your crew around a table for a fun feast full of options. View the entire menu here.